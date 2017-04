April 4 (Reuters) -

* Caza oil & gas announces proposed going-private transaction

* Caza Oil & Gas Inc - Talara opportunities v, lp to take company private at a cash price of us$0.00481 per share

* Caza Oil & Gas Inc- Transaction consists of consolidation of co's share on basis of one post-consolidation earnings per share for 560 million pre-consolidation shares Further company coverage: