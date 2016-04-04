BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 4 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Supervisory Board has unanimously agreed to extend managing board contract with CEO Wolfgang Egger by five years until June 30, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/25FPQGx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.