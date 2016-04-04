April 4 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Announces its intention to distribute 40 million euros ($45.5 million) in dividends, corresponding to 0.48 euro per share

* Expected distribution against 2016 accounts is the first distribution to its shareholders

* At the general meeting on May 5 it will also propose the conversion into SOCIMI regime

* Says conversion into SOCIMI regime through the merger with its wholly owned subsidiary Hispania Real

