April 4 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Signes contract with the general agent for one of Europe's car manufacturers

* The order value amounts to more than 8 million Swedish crowns ($984,155.10), of which 6 million will be delivered in the first half in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1288 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)