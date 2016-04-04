April 4 Formpipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives an order on the ECM product Lasernet from a German company

* The total order value amounts to 2.4 million Swedish crowns ($295,188.43) over a four year period

* Of the total order value, license revenues of 1.4 million crowns are recorded in first quarter of 2016, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout the contract period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1304 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)