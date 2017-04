April 4 Addlife AB :

* Says has signed agreement to represent Leica Biosystems for all sales and service functions in Sweden and Denmark

* Business will become an integral part of existing operations within the business area Labtech

* Business will transfer in May 2016

* Addition of the operations is estimated to have marginally positive impact on AddLifes earnings per share Source text for Eikon:

