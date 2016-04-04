April 4 Caixabank SA :

* Establishes Caixabank Equipment Finance to enhance corporate financing at the point of sale

* Says new unit emerges with a portfolio of 112,690 contracts worth 500 million euros ($568.00 million) and will be integrated as subsidiary of Caixabank Consumer Finance, created in Aug. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1SM3vVB

($1 = 0.8803 euros)