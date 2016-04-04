April 4 William Hill Plc :
* Announces that it has entered into a long-term commercial
agreement with NYX Gaming Group Limited
* Is investing 80 million stg in form of a note redeemable
in cash or shares in NYX with an interest coupon of 6 pct
payable in kind
* Investment and a further amount of 10 million stg in
equity in NYX by William Hill supports acquisition of openbet
for 270 million stg, part of NYX's vision for growth.
* Sky betting and Gaming (Skybet) is also investing as part
of consortium with William Hill in NYX and is also investing in
note and equity
* Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as sole financial
adviser to William Hill on its investment in NYX.
