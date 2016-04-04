IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
April 4 Virgin America Inc
* Merger agreement with Alaska Air group provides that co and its representatives will be subject to customary 'no-shop' provisions
* Prior to requisite stockholder approval of merger, 'no-shop' provision is subject to a customary 'fiduciary-out' provision
* 'fiduciary-out' provision allows co, under certain circumstances, to provide information to, participate in discussions with third parties
* Certain stockholders of virgin america entered into a support agreement with co - SEC filing
* Pursuant to support agreement, certain stockholders agreed to vote shares in favor of Alaska Air Group's proposal, against any alternative proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.