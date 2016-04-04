April 4 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executed a new agreement for distribution of Mondo TV animation programs in Russia

* Executes syndication agreement with respectively the companies National Television Syndacation, based in Moscow, for the granting of diffusion rights on animated programs produced by Mondo TV on free-to-air channels

* The agreement has a duration of one year and is on a non-exclusive basis