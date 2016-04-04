April 4 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* Tsogo Sun Gaming Proprietary Limited, Sun International Limited and Grand Parade Investments Limited entered into an agreement to acquire a 20 pct interest in each of Sunwest International Proprietary Limited and Worcester Casino

* Acquisition for an aggregate consideration of r1,350 million

* Acquisition will provide Tsogo with an interest in quality casino assets in Western Cape, an area where Ttsogo has limited exposure