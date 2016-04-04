BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
April 4 Insplanet Publ AB :
* To invest in Swedish Motor Advisors AB
* Investment totals 2.2 million Swedish crowns ($270,796) with 1.4 million crowns against shares in company mainly via directed share issue
* To own total of 52 pct of outstanding shares
* To finance acquisition by own means
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )