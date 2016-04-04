Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 4 Anevia SA :
* FY net loss EUR 5.3 million ($6.03 million) versus loss of EUR 3.9 million year ago
* FY operating loss EUR 5.2 million versus loss of EUR 4.4 million year ago
* Sees 2016 growth in revenue and operating balance Source text: bit.ly/1VqrsnH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order