Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to change headline to precise that net income swings to loss instead of widens.)
April 4 Easyvista SA :
* FY operating loss 2.6 million euros ($2.96 million) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 2.6 million euros versus profit of 0.9 million euros year ago
* The group expects SaaS revenue to grow between 20 and 30 pct Source text: bit.ly/1N54QSP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order