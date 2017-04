April 4 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Materials' Operating Profit For Year Ending March 2017 Is Expected To Drop 3% To A Little Less Than 70 Billion Yen ($628 Million) - Nikkei

* Dowa Holdings' operating profit is likely to shrink 7% to roughly 33 billion for year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1Tws7DS (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)