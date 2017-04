April 4 (Reuters) -

* Toyota Motor Group Firm Advics Will Issue More Than 10 Bln Yen ($89.9 Million) In New Shares To Procure Funds For Production Equipment - Nikkei

* Advics Will Sell New Shares Directly To Existing Shareholders; Aisin Will Remain The Majority Stakeholder - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1q0wETb)