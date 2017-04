April 4 Genmab :

* Says Morphosys apparently has filed a complaint at us district court of Delaware against Genmab and partner Janssen Biotech, inc. for patent infringement relating to Darzalex (daratumumab) in United States

* Says Janssen will in consultation with Genmab determine appropriate action in response to complaint.