April 4 DS Healthcare Group Inc :

* On april 2, 2016, Mark Brockelman resigned, effective immediately, as CFO of DS Healthcare Group

* Company has not yet appointed a new principal financial officer

* Brockelman will continue to provide financial services to company on a consulting basis

* Will appoint new principal financial officer prior to filing its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec. 31, 2015