PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 5 Sulzer AG
* Says acquires PC Cox, a British maker of industrial dispensers
* Says enterprise value is about GBP 16 million (22 chf million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.