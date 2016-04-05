April 5 Gemalto NV :

* Gemalto announces future CEO succession

* Chief executive officer Olivier Piou has decided to retire from company at end of August, 2016

* Philippe Vallée to become an executive director of board and company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2016

* Says Olivier Piou will be proposed by board to continue to serve as a non-executive director of company as of same date