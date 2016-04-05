April 5 Cranswick Plc

* Continued positive trading during final quarter of financial year resulted in total full year sales volumes being 12% higher than previous year.

* Continues to expect to report a trading performance for year ended 31 march 2016 in line with its expectations

* Full year underlying sales volumes increased by 10%, with corresponding revenues ahead by 5%

* Board remains confident in continued long-term success and development of business

