April 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Says reports positive clinical study results for
proprietary XR17 nanotechnology
* Says recently completed a single center, randomized,
single-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the
pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of XR17 and XMeNa, one
of the components of XR17, after performing single ascending
doses in 48 healthy subjects.
* Says XR17 has been used in several previously conducted
clinical trials without any adverse events connected to the
substance, a result that now has been confirmed and reinforced
by this study
* Says the confirmation of XR17 as a drug delivery system
creates the potential for licensing and deployment
opportunities in additional therapeutics outside of the oncology
treatment sector
