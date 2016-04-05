April 5 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Hoist Finance has entered into a strategic partnership as
part of a consortium, consisting of Hoist Finance, Qualco S.A.
and PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Solutions S.A.
* The consortium has been selected via a tender process
initiated by the Bank of Greece to manage the
aggregated NPL portfolio of 16 Greek banks under liquidation and
to drive the reorganisation and optimisation of the underlying
entities
* Transaction will not entail any material financial effects
in near future but could open significant opportunities over
time for hoist finance
