April 5 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Hoist Finance has entered into a strategic partnership as part of a consortium, consisting of Hoist Finance, Qualco S.A. and PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Solutions S.A.

* The consortium has been selected via a tender process initiated by the Bank of Greece to manage the aggregated NPL portfolio of 16 Greek banks under liquidation and to drive the reorganisation and optimisation of the underlying entities

* Transaction will not entail any material financial effects in near future but could open significant opportunities over time for hoist finance