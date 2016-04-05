April 5 Tallink Grupp As :

* In March transported 763,667 passengers which is nearly a 19% increase compared to March 2015

* Number of cargo units decreased by 2% to 27,208 units versus March 2015

* Number of passenger vehicles increased by 7% to 83,069 versus March 2015