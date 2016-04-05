UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Tallink Grupp As :
* In March transported 763,667 passengers which is nearly a 19% increase compared to March 2015
* Number of cargo units decreased by 2% to 27,208 units versus March 2015
* Number of passenger vehicles increased by 7% to 83,069 versus March 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nTSE6g5P] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.