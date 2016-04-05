UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Grobina AS :
* Since is unable to meet its obligations towards its creditors to submit application to court for legal protection process
* On April 5 on court of Liepaja will be submitted a relevant application
* After court decision to continue production as usual and to develop and agree with its creditors specific legal protection process plan, applying to the Insolvency Law provided legal protection methods Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSE6g71] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.