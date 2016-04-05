April 5 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Has received from Western Gate, a notice pursuant to section 338 of companies act 2006 proposing certain resolutions for forthcoming annual general meeting of company

* Currently reviewing notice from Western Gate and will respond in more detail in due course.

* Does not believe that Mr Amaral's and Western Gate's interests on management and strategy of co are necessarily aligned with long term interests of all minority shareholders as a whole