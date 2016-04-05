April 5 Barclays Plc :
* On 1 March 2016, as part of a set of strategic
initiatives, Barclays Plc announced its intention to sell down
its sixty two per cent shareholding in BAGL over the next two to
three years
* Barclays continues to consider various options, both
strategic and capital markets led, to implement proposed sell
down of shares in Barclays Africa Group
* As part of this process, prior approval of shareholders is
being sought for any such transactions which would result in
accounting de-consolidation of BAGL at a general meeting of
Barclays to be held on 28 April 2016
* In light of current market conditions for investment
banking and on back of a particularly strong March in 2015,
board of Barclays does not expect as strong a performance from
its investment banking operations for whole of Q1 this year
* Barclays Investment Bank, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan
Cazenove are assisting Barclays with respect to its announced
intention to reduce its shareholding in BAGL
