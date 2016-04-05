April 5 Dryships Inc
* Has sold three of its vessels along with associated bank
debt, to entities controlled by chairman and CEO, George
Economou
* Says vessels were sold at fair market value as supported
by independent third party broker valuations
* As a result of this transaction, co's total bank debt has
been reduced by $102.1 million, and currently stands at $213.7
million
* Says to sell shares in ocean rig UDW to unrestricted
subsidiary of ocean rig for total cash consideration of about
$49.9 million
* Says sale proceeds will be used to partly reduce revolving
credit facility provided by a company controlled by CEO
* Says reached deal where lender has agreed to release its
lien over ocean rig shares and waive any events of default
