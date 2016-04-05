April 5 Orco Property Group SA :

* Disposal of Suncani Hvar shares

* Sold 3,062,196 SHH shares corresponding to 15.77 pct of shareholding and voting rights in SHH

* Aggregate price equals to around 8.15 million euros ($9.29 million) and is based on nominal value of transferred shares, i.e. HRK 20 per share

* Further to this transaction, OPG exited all of its investments in Croatia