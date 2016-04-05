BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 5 (Reuters) -
* Intel says acquires yogitech for IoT functional safety
* Intel Corp says Yogitech team, based in Italy, will soon join Intel's internet of things group Source text - (intel.ly/1N6CHuD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
