April 5 (Reuters) -

* Glencore in advanced talks to sell stake in its agricultural business to Canada's largest pension fund - WSJ

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board likely winner of auction Glencore has been running; deal could be announced as early as this week - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/1RLHR1j) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)