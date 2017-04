April 5 ABC

* ABC Mart is expected to report 3% rise in group operating profit to roughly 41 billion yen ($370 million) for fiscal year ended in february - Nikkei

* ABC Mart's sales apparently climbed 11% to 238 billion yen for fiscal year ended in february; same-store sales for the full year grew 5% - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1Vu8RqA)