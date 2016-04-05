April 5 Bay Valley Foods
* Bay Valley Foods announces plans to close Ayer,
Massachusetts facility
* Production is expected to cease in Q1 of 2017 with full
closure of facility expected in Q3 of 2017
* Bay Valley Foods says Ayer facility has approximately 100
employees
* Company expects to incur approximately $1.3 million in
charges in each of second, third and fourth quarters of 2016
* Facility closure decision result of ongoing manufacturing
network analysis to maintain competitive costs, service
levels,product quality
* Company does not expect supply disruptions during
transition
* Costs to close facility expected to be about $6.5 million
, or $0.07 per fully diluted share,
* Of total costs, about $5.3 million , or $0.06 per fully
diluted share, is expected to be in cash
