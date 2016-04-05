BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 5 PNM Resources Inc :
* CEO Patricia K. Collawn total 2015 compensation was $5.2 million versus $3.4 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UGOEzc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners