BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 5 Bank Of America Corp :
* Treasurer Greg Hackworth to retire; Andrei Magasiner appointed as new treasurer - source (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners