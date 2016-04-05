April 5 NASA:

* SpaceX is scheduled to launch eighth commercial resupply services mission to international space station on April 8

* Spacex Dragon spacecraft is targeted to lift off on the co's Falcon 9 Rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 At Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Source text: (go.nasa.gov/22aLAuc) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)