Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 5 CNBC, citing sources:
* Pfizer and Allergan will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).