Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 Gemalto NV :
* Gemalto and Worldline join forces on mobile payment deployment for bank card issuers
* Companies are working together to enable seamless onboarding of banks and card issuers to mobile payment wallets provided by device manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order