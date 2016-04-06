April 6 Entra ASA :

* Proposes that AGM authorises Board to pay dividends on a semi-annual basis

* As for dividends payable based on 2015 financial accounts, this implies that proposed 3 Norwegian crown per share dividend will be paid out on May 10 as communicated

* In addition, a dividend calculated as 60 pct of the Cash Earnings for H1 2016 will be paid out in autumn 2016, thus representing higher dividend pay-out ratio for transition year

* For FY 2016 plan would be to pay out 60 pct of Cash Earnings for H2 2016 in spring 2017 and to pay out 60 pct of Cash Earnings for H1 2017 in autumn 2017