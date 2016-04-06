Activist Elliott rejects BHP criticism of restructuring plan
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund Elliott said on Tuesday it struggled to understand the "dismissive and premature nature" of BHP Billiton's response to a restructuring plan it had proposed.
April 6 Petroceltic International Plc
* Petroceltic Board recommends that shareholders accept the all-cash offer of 3 pence per share from Worldview-owned Sunny Hill as soon as possible
* Board makes recommendation due to likely outcomes for shareholders on conclusion of the examinership process
* Board believes it is likely that any proposals put forward under the examinership process result in the restructuring of the outstanding liabilities of the petition companies, including Petroceltic Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund Elliott said on Tuesday it struggled to understand the "dismissive and premature nature" of BHP Billiton's response to a restructuring plan it had proposed.
LONDON, April 11 The London Stock Exchange is targeting more listings from companies in the Middle East, following a dearth of initial public offerings in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.