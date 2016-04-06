April 6 Petroceltic International Plc

* Petroceltic Board recommends that shareholders accept the all-cash offer of 3 pence per share from Worldview-owned Sunny Hill as soon as possible

* Board makes recommendation due to likely outcomes for shareholders on conclusion of the examinership process

* Board believes it is likely that any proposals put forward under the examinership process result in the restructuring of the outstanding liabilities of the petition companies, including Petroceltic Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)