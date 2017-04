April 6 Nattopharma ASA :

* Its complete line of MenaQ7 Vitamin K2 as MK-7 has received verification from the Non-GMO Project, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers North America's only third party verification and labeling for non-GMO food and products

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)