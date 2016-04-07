Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 7 Tieto Oyj :
* Tieto partners with Trimble to extend portfolio of intelligent wood and fibre solutions
* Says is partnering with Trimble to distribute Trimble's Logforce forestry transportation planning software and Woodforce planning and control system software for harvesting operations in Sweden and Norway Source text: bit.ly/1MgwUbk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order