BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Shire Plc :
* Says 50.55 pct of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve directors' remuneration report, 49.45 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.