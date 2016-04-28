EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 Comcast Corp
* Says there is a $200 million reverse break up fee related to receiving antitrust approval for Dreamworks deal - Sec filing
* Dreamworks deal does not affect buyback plan, co committed to repurchasing $5 billion of its common shares in 2016
* Says transaction does not require FCC approval - sec filing
* Comcast says "DOJ and FTC will need to determine between themselves" which agency reviews Dreamworks deal from antitrust perspective Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/24mjP4L )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.