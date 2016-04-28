April 28 Comcast Corp

* Says there is a $200 million reverse break up fee related to receiving antitrust approval for Dreamworks deal - Sec filing

* Dreamworks deal does not affect buyback plan, co committed to repurchasing $5 billion of its common shares in 2016

* Says transaction does not require FCC approval - sec filing

* Comcast says "DOJ and FTC will need to determine between themselves" which agency reviews Dreamworks deal from antitrust perspective Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/24mjP4L )]