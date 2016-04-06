BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 Sap Se
* IBM and Sap announce plans for major investments to drive clients' digital transformations
* Companies intend to co-locate resources in Walldorf, Germany and Palo Alto, Calif.
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges