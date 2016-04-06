BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Trina Solar supplies 40 MW of solar modules to Tegnatia in Turkey
* Under agreement, Trina Solar will complete delivery of its TSM-PD05 and TSM-PD14 modules by end of Q2 of 2016
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges