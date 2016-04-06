April 6 Trina Solar Ltd :

* Trina Solar supplies 40 MW of solar modules to Tegnatia in Turkey

* Under agreement, Trina Solar will complete delivery of its TSM-PD05 and TSM-PD14 modules by end of Q2 of 2016