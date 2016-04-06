BRIEF-Granite awarded $22 mln highway reconstruction project in California
* Granite awarded $22 million highway reconstruction project in California
April 6 Ceapro Inc
* Announces renewal of a long term license and distribution agreement with Symrise
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says Launch of Ice Data Services' new reference data solution for Ice's futures exchanges