April 6 Ntt System SA :

* Its supervisory board to recommend FY 2015 dividend which will not be lower than 0.22 zloty ($0.0587) per share, which is no less than 3.0 million zlotys ($799,914.68) in total

* Earlier on, the company's management proposed FY div of 0.22 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7504 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)