Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 Basware Oyj :
* Signs accounts payable and e-invoicing agreement with luxury brand retailer in France
* Value of agreement is about 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) over five years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order