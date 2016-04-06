April 6 Rand Logistics Inc
* Rand logistics announces plans for 2016 sailing season
* Plans for operation in 2016 sailing season, which includes
operating 13 of its 16 vessels
* Projecting to sail approximately 3,405 days and operate 13
vessels in 2016 season
* Presently do not expect to utilize any third party vessels
to haul our customer tonnage in 2016 sailing season
* Are expecting that both vessel margin and vessel margin
per day will be improved as compared to quarter ended march 31,
2015
* Identified between $2 million and $4 million of annual
cost savings which we hope to realize over next 12 months
